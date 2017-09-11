Agriculture, Good for Business, Lithuania
Lithuania's Agrorodeo sells grain directly to Saudi Arabia
BC, Vilniaus, 17.07.2018.
Lithuanian-owned agricultural product trade company Agrorodeo has for the first time sold grain to Saudi Arabia, marking the first direct grain export sale to the Middle Eastern country by a Baltic company, informs LETA/BNS.
The Saudi Grains Organization
(SAGO) has purchased 115,000 tons of wheat from Agrorodeo, the Lithuanian company said.
Lithuanian grain was until now shipped to Saudi Arabia via Louis Dreyfus, ADM, Cargill, Bunge or other international
corporations holding licenses for direct cereal exports to the market.
Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer purchased a total of 625,000 tons
of wheat in an international tender, with almost one-fifth bought from
Lithuania. The grain will be loaded onto two ships, which will leave
Baltic ports in August to September.
Agrorodeo, which
exports to 30 countries worldwide, last year generated 314.5 mln euros in
revenue from agricultural product sales.
