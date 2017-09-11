Lithuania's Agrorodeo sells grain directly to Saudi Arabia

Lithuanian-owned agricultural product trade company Agrorodeo has for the first time sold grain to Saudi Arabia, marking the first direct grain export sale to the Middle Eastern country by a Baltic company, informs LETA/BNS.

The Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO) has purchased 115,000 tons of wheat from Agrorodeo, the Lithuanian company said.





Lithuanian grain was until now shipped to Saudi Arabia via Louis Dreyfus, ADM, Cargill, Bunge or other international corporations holding licenses for direct cereal exports to the market.





Saudi Arabia's state grain buyer purchased a total of 625,000 tons of wheat in an international tender, with almost one-fifth bought from Lithuania. The grain will be loaded onto two ships, which will leave Baltic ports in August to September.





Agrorodeo, which exports to 30 countries worldwide, last year generated 314.5 mln euros in revenue from agricultural product sales.