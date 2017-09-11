Energy Market, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business
Working group led by Elering receives EU Horizon2020 funding for creating an unique platform of electricity market flexibility services
The broader goal is to develop regional solutions for involving
consumption and production based flexibility for power markets. At first, a
platform covering Estonia, Latvia and Finland will be developed. Besides the
Estonian transmission system operator Elering,
TSOs of neighbouring countries, network operators and third-party research and
development stakeholders from the Nordic-Baltic region are also involved in the
project.
Chairman of the Elering
management board Taavi Veskimägi: “The flexibility services platform
will provide strong assistance for developing the electricity market and
increase market liquidity. The solutions to be completed will in future be
applicable throughout Europe and will be the basis for smart network solutions,
market models and grid codes of the future.”
The new solution will allow flexibility services to be offered
coordinately to system operators, network operators and other stakeholders on
the market. The services will encompass different system and network services,
including frequency regulation and management of network restrictions. “The
platform will allow consumers to earn money when they decide not to consume
electricity they have purchased. For desynchronizing the Baltic states form the
Russian power system, we need significantly more generation and consumption
flexibility, and the platform to be established should give market participants
opportunities in a market-based manner,” said Veskimägi.
Ideally, the platform should be able to satisfy the needs for flexibility
in the power system on different markets (wholesale, within-day, regulation and
reserves market) and consolidate the possibilities offered by demand side
response.
The development of the platform will take place as a part of the
pan-European development and innovation project INTERRFACE, in which 42 parties
from 15 countries are participating. Elering
is in charge of a work package with 12 partners, aimed at developing a ready
solution in the form of a flexibility platform that includes Estonia, Latvia
and Finland. In the development of the platform the following parties are
involved: Elering, Fingrid, AST (AS Augstsprieguma tīkls),
Elektrilevi, Elenia, Empower, ENTSO-E (European Network of Transmission System Operators), TUT (Tampere
University of Technology), RTU (Riga
Technical University), Codeborne,
ED (European Dynamics, the leader of the general project) and UPRC (University of Piraeus Research Center).
In the beginning of July, the development of the platform received a
positive funding decision from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 Framework
Programme.
