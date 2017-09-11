Good for Business, Latvia, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:48
Maxima invests over EUR 600,000 in introducing self-checkout kiosks
Overall, the company has introduced 55 self-checkout kiosks at 13 Maxima
supermarkets throughout Latvia in its recent expansion of the service.
At present, self-service checkout kiosks are up and running at 41 Maxima
supermarkets throughout the country.
This year, the company plans on introducing self-checkout kiosks at nine
Maxima supermarkets in Riga, Valmiera, Saldus, Ikskile and Iecava.
As reported, this year Maxima Latvija is planning to invest EUR 23 mln in
retail chain expansion, renovation of stores and customer service upgrades.
Maxima Latvija turnover amounted to EUR 723.054 mln last year, or 4.2%
more than in 2016, while the company's profit rose 1.9 times to EUR 23.224 mln.
Maxima Latvija, founded in 2000, is one of the leading retail chains in Latvia. The company's share capital is EUR 4.91 mln. At present there are 155 Maxima stores across Latvia: one Maxima Express store, 126 Maxima X stores, 24 Maxima XX supermarkets and four Maxima XXX hypermarkets.
- 18.07.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
- 18.07.2018 Energy prices still on the rise
- 18.07.2018 Ученые из разных стран снова встретились в Юрмале
- 18.07.2018 Латвия запрещает бесплатные полиэтиленовые пакеты для упаковки с 2019 года
- 18.07.2018 Пассажирский поезд Киев-Минск-Вильнюс-Рига начнет курсировать в конце сентября
- 18.07.2018 Доходы Lietuvos gelezinkeliai в 2018 году выросли до 222 млн. евро
- 18.07.2018 Latvian companies are offered new export opportunities in Japan
- 18.07.2018 Free plastic bags will be no longer available at stores starting 2019