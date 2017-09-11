Maxima invests over EUR 600,000 in introducing self-checkout kiosks

The Maxima Latvija supermarket chain has invested EUR 661,846 in introducing self-checkout kiosks at its supermarkets throughout the country, informs LETA.

Overall, the company has introduced 55 self-checkout kiosks at 13 Maxima supermarkets throughout Latvia in its recent expansion of the service.





At present, self-service checkout kiosks are up and running at 41 Maxima supermarkets throughout the country.





This year, the company plans on introducing self-checkout kiosks at nine Maxima supermarkets in Riga, Valmiera, Saldus, Ikskile and Iecava.





As reported, this year Maxima Latvija is planning to invest EUR 23 mln in retail chain expansion, renovation of stores and customer service upgrades.





Maxima Latvija turnover amounted to EUR 723.054 mln last year, or 4.2% more than in 2016, while the company's profit rose 1.9 times to EUR 23.224 mln.





Maxima Latvija, founded in 2000, is one of the leading retail chains in Latvia. The company's share capital is EUR 4.91 mln. At present there are 155 Maxima stores across Latvia: one Maxima Express store, 126 Maxima X stores, 24 Maxima XX supermarkets and four Maxima XXX hypermarkets.