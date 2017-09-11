Good for Business, Labour-market, Lithuania, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:50
Survey: Two-thirds of residents positively assess their financial situation
‘The survey
mirrors the latest labour market trends: people earn more, viewing their
financial situation as better accordingly. The increase in the number of those
planning their income and expenses is yet another important aspect. This shows
a more responsible approach in assessing one’s financial possibilities.
Nevertheless, the interest in investment in virtual currencies raises certain
concerns’, – says Milda Šeškutė, Senior Economist of the Macroprudential
Analysis Division at the Bank of Lithuania.
Two-thirds
of the surveyed residents reported their financial situation to be average or
good (two years ago their share was 59%), 30% – as poor. The share of the
latter contracted by almost a tenth. The best evaluation of their financial
situation came from households earning EUR 900 and above. The share of those
who reported that they are short of money even for food or that the money is
sufficient for food but insufficient for clothing contracted from 9% to 5%
and from 29% to 25% respectively.
The trends
regarding household income changed as well: two years ago, a fifth of the
surveyed earned up to EUR 350, now their share has almost halved. The share of
those earning above EUR 900 increased from 22% to 33% over the same
period. However, based on the survey, residents would be content with their
living conditions in Lithuania if their income earned would be by 1.5–2 times
higher. More than two-thirds of the surveyed reported they would be willing to
earn EUR 1,500 and more. The share of those who believe that their wages will
rise by up to a tenth over the next half-year year on year grew by a tenth. The
share of those who claimed that wages would go down to the same extent
continued to be similar, standing at about 6%.
Residents
are mainly concerned over growth in food and utilities prices (41% and 22% of
the respondents respectively).
82% of
people currently plan their income and expenses, two years ago they accounted
for 78%, whereas four years ago even half of the surveyed did not do that.
Nearly half
of the surveyed claimed having saved EUR 31 to EUR 150 over a month. Their
share diminished marginally, but the percentage of households capable of
setting aside EUR 151 to EUR 300 per month increased from 14 to 20.
Housing or
other real estate continued to be the most attractive investment, as reported
by almost every second household. Gold and works of art (10%) take second
place, virtual currencies (investment involving particularly high risk) – third
place (5%).
