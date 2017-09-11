Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Telecomunications
H1 revenue of Elisa group up 5.4% to EUR 907 mln
The group's earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first six
months rose 7.5% on year to 313 mln euros and earning before interest and tax
(EBIT) climbed 10.5% to 196 mln euros.
Revenue of the
company in the second quarter rose 2.8% to 458 mln euros, while EBITDA totaled
160 mln euros, which is 8.3% more than in the same period the year before. EBIT
climbed 13.8% on year to 101 mln euros.
According to Elisa CEO Veli-Matti
Mattila, earnings continued to grow thanks to improved competitiveness.
"In the second quarter of the year, our revenue and earnings grew y-o-y.
The period was the best second quarter in our history. The result improved
mainly due to the growth in mobile service revenue and digital services as well
as Elisa's improved operational productivity," he said.
The revenue of the
Estonian branch of Elisa in the
second quarter rose 7.8% on year to 41.7 mln euros and EBIT moved up 3.7% to 13
mln euros.
Revenue of the Elisa group in 2017 rose 9% on year to
1.79 bln euros, comparable revenue of the Estonian branch climbed 45 % to 144 mln
euros.
