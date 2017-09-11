H1 revenue of Elisa group up 5.4% to EUR 907 mln

Revenue of the Finnish telecommunications company Elisa in the first six months of 2018 increased 5.4% on year to 907 mln euros, Elisa told the stock exchange.

The group's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the first six months rose 7.5% on year to 313 mln euros and earning before interest and tax (EBIT) climbed 10.5% to 196 mln euros.





Revenue of the company in the second quarter rose 2.8% to 458 mln euros, while EBITDA totaled 160 mln euros, which is 8.3% more than in the same period the year before. EBIT climbed 13.8% on year to 101 mln euros.





According to Elisa CEO Veli-Matti Mattila, earnings continued to grow thanks to improved competitiveness. "In the second quarter of the year, our revenue and earnings grew y-o-y. The period was the best second quarter in our history. The result improved mainly due to the growth in mobile service revenue and digital services as well as Elisa's improved operational productivity," he said.





The revenue of the Estonian branch of Elisa in the second quarter rose 7.8% on year to 41.7 mln euros and EBIT moved up 3.7% to 13 mln euros.





Revenue of the Elisa group in 2017 rose 9% on year to 1.79 bln euros, comparable revenue of the Estonian branch climbed 45 % to 144 mln euros.