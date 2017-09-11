Jurmala sees 23% rise of tourists in Q1

The Latvian sea-side resort town Jurmala saw the number of tourists to grow 23 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2017, the Jurmala City Council said, citing the latest figures from the Latvian Central Statistical Bureau.

In January-March 2018, Jurmala was the second most popular destination among both foreign and Latvian tourists. Half of the tourists staying at hotels in Jurmala during the period were foreigners and the other half were domestic tourists, informs LETA.





Most of the foreign tourists visiting Jurmala came from Russia, Lithuania, Estonia, Belarus, Germany, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Finland and Norway.





The steepest increases were observed for tourists from Ukraine, the UK and Sweden. Majority of foreign tourists were from the neighboring countries - Russia, Lithuania and Estonia, and their numbers increased by about one-third.