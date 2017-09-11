Estonia, Good for Business, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.05.2018, 14:46
Record number of new apartments in Tallinn put to market in April
Altogether ten new projects or new stages of existing projects with 407 apartments in total were put to the market in April. Also the pace at which apartments found a buyer was high, with 339 new apartments bought or booked during the month, realtor Pindi Kinnisvara said.
Peep Sooman, sales partner at Pindi, said that the market for new developments is very active. "The increase in people's standard of living and the constant flow of residents moving to the capital city support the launch of new projects," Sooman said.
He also described as positive that more and more new developments are launched in the suburbs and in neighboring municipalities, where the prices are more favorable for the buyer and increasingly compete with the aftermarket. "There are enough expensive projects in the city center and demand is not too big, which is why the addition of new projects there has slowed down," Sooman said.
The total number of apartment building developments on the market at the moment is 117 and the number of brand new apartments on the market is 2,500, with an average price of 2,483 euros per square meter, it appears from the monthly survey by Pindi Kinnisvara.
- 18.05.2018 The number of museum visits set a new record in Estonia in 2017
- 18.05.2018 Skepast&Puhkim to make preliminary design of Parnu airport's airside
- 18.05.2018 Swedbank: Estonia has boosted its export market share in Nordic region
- 18.05.2018 Jurmala sees 23% rise of tourists in Q1
- 18.05.2018 Право аренды рижского Агенскалнского рынка получили владельцы Калнциемского квартала
- 18.05.2018 EVR Cargo earns EUR 2 mln profit in 4 months
- 18.05.2018 Турпоток в Юрмалу вырос на 23%
- 18.05.2018 Расходы Эстонии на оборону в 2016 году составили 2,4% ВВП
- 18.05.2018 В эстонском парке Lottemaa поселились первые персонажи из России
- 18.05.2018 Smart-ID users number 210,000 in Estonia