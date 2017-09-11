Latvia advances to 1/4 at Ice Hockey WC

The Latvian national ice hockey team defeated hosts Denmark at the Ice Hockey World Championships yesterday night 1:0 to advance to the tournament's quarterfinals for the first time since 2009, informs LETA.

Andris Dzerins scored the winner for Latvia in the first period.





Meanwhile, Elvis Merzlikins was excellent in goal for Latvia, making all 19 saves on goal.





This was a do or die match for both teams, with only the winner qualifying for the quarterfinals.





Latvia will now play Sweden in the tournament's quarterfinals on Thursday. This match will be played in Copenhagen and will begin at 9:15 p.m. (Latvian time).





In the other quarterfinal match-ups Russia will play Canada, the United States will play the Czech Republic, while Finland will take on Switzerland.