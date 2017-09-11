Daugava Stadium in Riga to open at end-May after reconstruction

Daugava Stadium will reopen on May 28 after reconstruction of the stadium's western stands and construction of new stands, Daugava Stadium representative Laura Matusevica informed LETA.

Following reconstruction, Daugava Stadium will have a seating capacity of 10,461, which means that more people will have the opportunity to see the National Song and Dance Festival events in July.





On May 29, Daugava Stadium will host international athletics competition Riga Cup 2018, and Latvian national football team will play Estonia on June 2 and Azerbaijan on June 9 at Daugava Stadium.





During the reconstruction, Daugava Stadium's rooms and facilities - gyms, medical facilities, conference and exhibition halls, VIP zone, media center and others - were completely rebuilt in a total area of 5,000 square meters. For the first time, the stadium has an elevator for people in wheelchairs and mothers with prams.





Daugavpils Stadium's infrastructure now meets UEFA requirements on category 4 stadiums, which means that Daugava Stadium can now host UEFA Europa League and UEFA European Football Championship matches, as well as IAAF requirements on category 2 stadiums - that means that the stadium can host international athletics competitions.





Reconstruction of the stadium continued for thirteen months. During the next stage of the project, which will continue until 2022, Daugava Stadium's surrounding infrastructure will be reconstructed to develop the area into a modern multifunctional culture and sports quarter.





Daugavpils Stadium reconstruction project is being implemented by Daugava Stadium in cooperation with the Riga City Council's Transport Department. The project is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund, private donors, State of Latvia and Riga City Council. The total cost of the project is EUR 62 million.