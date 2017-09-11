Employment, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Telecomunications, USA
Cognizant center in Riga to employ 300 people
The company's focus in Latvia will be on telecommunications, said Leanderson. The company will be working on attracting new customers and promoting the Cognizant brand in Latvia.
Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens said that Cognizant center in Riga was a welcome addition to the IT sector and the economy of Latvia. Public administration will, too, need the support of such a center, added the minister.
Tarun Anand, Vice President of the Information, Media, and Entertainment practice at Cognizant Europe, said that the company opened its center in Budapest in 2008, in Lithuania two years ago, and was now opening a center in Riga. Cognizant center in Riga will be an important link in Cognizant cooperation network in Europe, he said.
Cognizant was founded in 1994, the company's revenue last year amounted to USD 14.81 billion. Cognizant operates more than a hundred development and supply centers in the world.
