Former Varpa brewery complex in Riga to be reconstructed into office and shopping center

Riga City Construction Board has received a project that proposes reconstruction of former Varpa brewery complex into an office and shopping center, the Construction Board's representative Edgars Butans told LETA.

The complex at 231 Maskavas Street and 1 Ogress Street is comprised of several facilities built at the end of the 19th century and beginning of 20th century. The project, submitted by company M231, states that buildings of little architectural value will be torn down, while the former Varpa production facility will be reconstructed into an office and shopping center, said Butans.





M231 was established in June 2016, the company's share capital is EUR 2,800. M231 belongs to Sergejs Komarovs and Maksims Zaprivoda, according to Firmas.lv.