Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 11.05.2018, 14:53
Former Varpa brewery complex in Riga to be reconstructed into office and shopping center
BC, Riga, 11.05.2018.Print version
Riga City Construction Board has received a project that proposes reconstruction of former Varpa brewery complex into an office and shopping center, the Construction Board's representative Edgars Butans told LETA.
The complex at 231 Maskavas Street and 1 Ogress Street is comprised of several facilities built at the end of the 19th century and beginning of 20th century. The project, submitted by company M231, states that buildings of little architectural value will be torn down, while the former Varpa production facility will be reconstructed into an office and shopping center, said Butans.
M231 was established in June 2016, the company's share capital is EUR 2,800. M231 belongs to Sergejs Komarovs and Maksims Zaprivoda, according to Firmas.lv.
Other articles:
- 11.05.2018 In March, foreign trade turnover in Latvia decreased by 2.7% y-o-y
- 11.05.2018 Sakret подарило президентской канцелярии и самоуправлениям герб Латвии из бетона
- 11.05.2018 Helmes to offer stock options to 70 employees
- 11.05.2018 Court lifts Competition Council's EUR 2.2 mln fine on Rigas Satiksme
- 11.05.2018 Заложен фундамента парковки Таллиннского аэропорта на 1200 мест
- 11.05.2018 В марте сливочное масло в ЕС опять подорожало
- 11.05.2018 Table Air attracts investment from Denmark's Midform Holding
- 11.05.2018 Riga Bulk Terminal инвестирует в развитие современного грузового мультифункционального терминала
- 11.05.2018 Бывшую рижскую пивоварню перестроят в торгово-офисный комплекс
- 11.05.2018 Pre-auction exhibition has opened in Rietumu Bank in Riga