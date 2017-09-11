Achema quadruples FY net profit in 2017

Lithuania's fertilizer manufacturer Achema, which is controlled by Achemos Grupe, one of the country's biggest business groups, last posted a net profit of 20.238 million euros, almost a fourfold increase from 5.269 million euros in 2016, reports LETA/BNS.

Revenue rose by 17.9% to 423.385 million euros and pretax earnings surged by 360% to 20.1 million euros, the company said in its 2017 annual report filed with the Center of Registers.





This year, the company projects 428 million euros in revenue and plans to invest around 38 million euros.





According to the report, Achema last year paid out 19.8 million euros as dividends to its sole shareholder, Achemos Grupe, in which Lyda Lubiene and Viktorija Lubyte held a 54.07% stake in late 2017.





Achema last year employed 1,336 people on average, down from 1,433 in 2016.