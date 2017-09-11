IKEA looking for more than 100 employees in Latvia

Swedish flat-pack furniture giant IKEA, which is going to open its first store in Latvia this year, is looking to hire more than 100 employees to work at the store, the company’s representatives told LETA.

Inga Filipova, the head of the IKEA store in Latvia, said that sales, catering, logistics are just some of the areas in which IKEA Latvia will be searching for dozens of employees for different load jobs in the coming months. The first IKEA store in Latvia, which is due to open this fall, will have more than 200 employees.





Filipova informed that IKEA Latvia is looking to hire more than 30 people in customer relations, more than 20 in catering, more than 20 in logistics and more than 20 employees in cleaning. There will be job opportunities both full and part-time employees.





In March 2017, IKEA announced 13 vacancies to build the company's management team in Latvia.





As reported, the store in Stopini, around eight kilometers east of downtown Riga, will have commercial space of 34,000 square meters. The store will be opened next fall and will create around 300 new jobs.





The first IKEA store in Baltic states was opened in 2013, near Vilnius airport in Lithuania. In terms of size the store in Riga will be larger than IKEA Vilnius by about a third, and will offer a wider range of merchandise. In case of necessity, it will be possible to increase the area of Riga store by about 6,000 square meters. In future the company also plans to establish several merchandise pick-up points outside Riga, where customers will be able to collect their purchases from IKEA.





The Swedish furniture and household goods company IKEA was founded in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad. Presently IKEA manages more than 400 stores in almost 50 countries across the globe, and around 10 percent of stores are managed by franchise companies.