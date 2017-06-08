EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Metals Market
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.04.2018, 14:55
Focus Fabrication to build metal processing plant in Klaipeda
BC, Vilnius, 20.04.2018.Print version
Dutch metal processing company Focus Fabrication Group plans to build a 3,800 square meter metal processing plant in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda by the middle of 2019, the Verslo Zinios business daily writes, cites LETA/BNS.
The plant would produce various pipe constructions by processing 10,400 kilograms of metal a day and exports would mainly go to Western European oil and gas companies.
The Dutch company is entering Klaipeda in partnership with Trust Project Services as they share the same founder.
Other articles:
- 20.04.2018 Construction price index continued to rise moderately in Estonia in Q1
- 20.04.2018 The Baltic States commence cooperation on the “Amber Train” route
- 20.04.2018 The industrial producer prices in Estonia grew by 2.9% in March y-o-y
- 20.04.2018 First Clarion hotel to be opened in Vilnius
- 20.04.2018 Эстония в 2017 году по уровню занятости заняла 4 место в ЕС
- 20.04.2018 Finnair запустит прямые рейсы из Таллинна в Лапландию
- 20.04.2018 Адвокаты ABLV Bank в ответном письме просят FinCEN отозвать предложение
- 20.04.2018 Эстонский Inbank покупает литовского продавца услуг лизинга Mokilizingas
- 20.04.2018 Estonia to support athletes competing on international level with EUR 8 mln
- 20.04.2018 Fox retracts requirement to use Russian guidelines for Baltic translations