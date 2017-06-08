Focus Fabrication to build metal processing plant in Klaipeda

Dutch metal processing company Focus Fabrication Group plans to build a 3,800 square meter metal processing plant in the Lithuanian port of Klaipeda by the middle of 2019, the Verslo Zinios business daily writes, cites LETA/BNS.

The plant would produce various pipe constructions by processing 10,400 kilograms of metal a day and exports would mainly go to Western European oil and gas companies.





The Dutch company is entering Klaipeda in partnership with Trust Project Services as they share the same founder.