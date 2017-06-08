Enefit starts selling electricity in Sweden

Estonian energy company Eesti Energia keeps expanding its business in the Baltic Sea region and has started selling electricity to households and businesses in Sweden under the brand name Enefit, reports LETA/BNS.

In Sweden, Eesti Energia is focusing on companies and families, by delivering digital solutions and simple and flexible contracts that streamline their electricity usage, said Hando Sutter, Chairman of the Management Board of Eesti Energia.





Having entered the Scandinavian electricity household market, Eesti Energia intends to develop an offer for household customers also in Latvia over the next 12 months.





Sutter said that the Swedish electricity market had been open for more than 20 years. The interest of Swedish electricity customers towards new service providers is high, and they are ready to try new and more innovative services. In Sweden, Eesti Energia will be focusing on the families with growing electricity consumption.





Enefit services in Sweden will be available via the Internet and a mobile app which will be launched in June. The app will enable customers to manage their service packages and analyze their electricity consumption in order to reduce the bills. Customers in Estonia using the mobile app have been able to reduce their electricity costs by 15 percent, according to the Enefit data.





In addition to digital services, Enefit will focus on easy access and an outstanding customer experience in Sweden. Companies have the option of managing their own electricity deals, or they can let Enefit manage their entire purchase strategy. In the household market, Enefit offers simple and flexible electricity contracts and different solutions specially tailored for families.





Entering the Swedish electricity market is a part of Eesti Energia's strategic goal of growing from a Baltic electricity seller to an energy seller and service provider covering the whole Baltic Sea region, Sutter said.





In addition to Estonia, Eesti Energia currently operates as an electricity and gas seller in Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, and recently started selling electricity in Finland. The company also intends to use its experience in the Scandinavian market in order to start selling electricity also to household customers in Latvia within the next 12 months.





Sweden has become the sixth market in which Eesti Energia is selling electricity.