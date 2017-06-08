EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Forum, Funds, Good for Business, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 16.04.2018, 07:32
Latvian Environmental Protection Fund receives Baltic Sea Fund prize
She said that this is the first time in more than 20 years when the prize is granted to a Latvian representative or organization.
The award has been granted for the fund’s work to draw attention to marine litter and engage the public in Latvia on this issue.
The Baltic Sea Fund works for the entire Baltic Sea region by drawing attention to actions for the benefit of our common and sensitive inland sea. The purpose of the foundation is to promote and support research and other activities regarding the protection of the environment of the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sea Fund awards prizes, scholarships, and subsidies to decisive actions for the benefit of the environment. An important part of the activities is to disseminate information and knowledge about the environment of the Baltic Sea to the 90 million inhabitants of the region.
The Baltic Sea Fund was founded in 1989 through a private donation of EUR 0.5 million. The initiator and donator was Finnish Councillor of Commerce Anders Wiklof.
- 16.04.2018 ABLV Bank to fire 250 employees in April
- 16.04.2018 Since joining EU, EUR 10 bln of EU funds have already been injected in Latvia
- 16.04.2018 FlexStart investment of 3.3 mln euros approved by Klaipeda FEZ
- 16.04.2018 Nord Stream 2 gas project strives to fill EU’s import gap
- 16.04.2018 Latvian construction industry to have 3-year general collective agreement
- 16.04.2018 Lembergs' incomes at EUR 343,998; debts at over EUR 15 mln in 2017
- 13.04.2018 In March, harmonized average annual inflation in Lithuania stood at 3.7%
- 13.04.2018 «Довлатов» - авторский фильм для всех
- 13.04.2018 HKScan, trade union in Estonia reach agreement on salary terms
- 13.04.2018 Baltic countries post growth in January-February exports