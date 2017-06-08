Latvian Environmental Protection Fund receives Baltic Sea Fund prize

The Latvian Environmental Protection Fund has received the Baltic Sea Fund prize and EUR 20,000 for its campaign My Sea, the fund’s representative Sanita Ribena reported LETA.

She said that this is the first time in more than 20 years when the prize is granted to a Latvian representative or organization.





The award has been granted for the fund’s work to draw attention to marine litter and engage the public in Latvia on this issue.





The Baltic Sea Fund works for the entire Baltic Sea region by drawing attention to actions for the benefit of our common and sensitive inland sea. The purpose of the foundation is to promote and support research and other activities regarding the protection of the environment of the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sea Fund awards prizes, scholarships, and subsidies to decisive actions for the benefit of the environment. An important part of the activities is to disseminate information and knowledge about the environment of the Baltic Sea to the 90 million inhabitants of the region.





The Baltic Sea Fund was founded in 1989 through a private donation of EUR 0.5 million. The initiator and donator was Finnish Councillor of Commerce Anders Wiklof.