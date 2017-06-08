Latvian tourist numbers in Parnu up by 1/5 in low season

A campaign to market Estonia's Parnu as a tourist destination in Latvia, commissioned by the Parnu city government, has resulted in a more than 20% increase in the number of Latvian tourists visiting the city during the low season, regional newspaper Parnu Postimees said, cites LETA/BNS.

Orvika Reilend, chief tourism development specialist in the city government, said that the campaign was a great success and its objective to make an increasing number of Latvians spend a night in Parnu was achieved.





The rate of increase was 20.35%. During the last low season from November 2016 to the end of January 2017, overnight stays by visitors coming from Latvia numbered 12,078. In the low season that ended January 2018 the number of stays was 14,536, Reilend said.





She said that as the promotion of Parnu was not a one-off sales campaign but an undertaking intended to have a longer-term effect, the actual effectiveness of the campaign can be assessed at the beginning of the summer.





Also the total value of the accommodation services booked via the campaign website, 21,000 euros, met the organizers' goal. "In addition to the campaign price of accommodation come on-site sales, such room upsells, catering and spa procedures," she said.





The campaign included the publication of five articles about the options for a spa holiday in Parnu in Latvian media, a television show, and a radio game show on Star FM Latvia. Also involved were about ten Latvian bloggers.