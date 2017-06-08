Advertising, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 05.04.2018, 13:58
Latvian tourist numbers in Parnu up by 1/5 in low season
Orvika Reilend, chief tourism development specialist in the city government, said that the campaign was a great success and its objective to make an increasing number of Latvians spend a night in Parnu was achieved.
The rate of increase was 20.35%. During the last low season from November 2016 to the end of January 2017, overnight stays by visitors coming from Latvia numbered 12,078. In the low season that ended January 2018 the number of stays was 14,536, Reilend said.
She said that as the promotion of Parnu was not a one-off sales campaign but an undertaking intended to have a longer-term effect, the actual effectiveness of the campaign can be assessed at the beginning of the summer.
Also the total value of the accommodation services booked via the campaign website, 21,000 euros, met the organizers' goal. "In addition to the campaign price of accommodation come on-site sales, such room upsells, catering and spa procedures," she said.
The campaign included the publication of five articles about the options for a spa holiday in Parnu in Latvian media, a television show, and a radio game show on Star FM Latvia. Also involved were about ten Latvian bloggers.
- 05.04.2018 Estonian government okays bill tying retirement age to life expectancy from 2027
- 05.04.2018 Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai to invest EUR 7 bln by 2030
- 05.04.2018 Sanart to build new poultry house for Aluksnes Putnu Ferma
- 05.04.2018 Citadele Index: manufacturing, construction businesses most optimistic in Latvia
- 05.04.2018 Saaremaa bridge would be 2 times more expensive than ferries
- 05.04.2018 Rietumu Banka puts aside EUR 20 mln provisions after money-laundering case in France
- 05.04.2018 Аркадий Сухаренко: "Дорожная карта Rietumu Banka готова"
- 05.04.2018 Circle K, Orlen and Neste were Latvia's biggest taxpayers in 2017
- 05.04.2018 Estonian Rescue Center now able to more precisely position iOS users
- 05.04.2018 Литовские железные дороги инвестируют в модернизацию 7 млрд. евро