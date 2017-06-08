EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia
Latvia's Koha triumphs at European Weightlifting Championships
BC, Riga, 29.03.2018.
Latvian weightlifting star Rebeka Koha, at just 19 years of age, triumphed yesterday in the 58 kg category at the European Weightlifting Championships, informs LETA.
This was the third medal in a row for Koha at the European Championships, but her first gold.
Koha finished with a total of 220 kilograms, considerably ahead of second place finisher, Angelica Roos of Sweden, who finished with 191 kg.
