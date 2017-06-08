Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate, Tourism
Marriott to open 1st hotel in Lithuania in April
"Some 99 percent of the work has been finished in the facilities, a few pieces of furniture are still to arrive. (…) We have already been sanctioned by Marriott inspectors, we were checked last week and the result is very good. We now have to receive a permit from Lithuanian institutions," Arvydas Avulis, board chairman at Hanner, told a news conference on Wednesday.
The four-star Courtyard by Marriott, which was constructed in part of the territory of the former Zalgiris stadium, includes 199 rooms, 220 square meters of conference rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a 24-hour store and a gym.
The deal among Hanner, Marriott International and the hotel's manager Apex Alliance Hotel Management was signed in the fall of 2016.
In 2016, Marriott International also signed a protocol of intentions with real estate developer Vastint Lithuania on construction of a Marriott in the seaside resort of Palanga. The construction should start in the second quarter of this year.
