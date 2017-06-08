EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 28.03.2018, 13:46
Lidl Latvija interested in construction of supermarket in Tukums, western Latvia
In fall last year Lidl Latvija bought a land plot with the area of 15,444 square meters in Tukums and had made inquiries to the municipal officials about the possibility of building another access road to this territory.
Also, the company has requested technical regulations from the local water utility, Tukuma Udens, for construction of connections to the town's water supply and sewer system needed to operate a supermarket.
No official notification about the construction plans has been made to the Tukums Construction Board yet but it can also be filed later together with the minimum information about the planned construction.
As reported, MMS Property Solutions, the German-owned company supervising Lidl supermarket chain's entry into Latvia's market, changed its name to Lidl Latvija in March this year. Previously the company submitted to the Riga City Council plans for construction of stores in four locations in the Latvian capital Riga.
- 28.03.2018 Eesti Pank: overheating of labor market caused by lack of investments
- 28.03.2018 12% Latvians satisfied with financial situation of their families
- 28.03.2018 СК оштрафовал управляющего Mego и Vesko и его партнера за нечестное отношение к поставщикам
- 28.03.2018 Рост акциза снизил привлекательность латвийского алкоголя для эстонцев
- 28.03.2018 Lithuania's advertisement market grows 3.8% in 2017
- 28.03.2018 Most Tartu, Tartu County residents against wood refinery
- 28.03.2018 В 34-й Рижской средней школе будут изучать китайский язык
- 28.03.2018 Объемы розничной торговли в 2018 году в Литве выросли на 4,2%
- 28.03.2018 Студентов в Латвии стало меньше
- 28.03.2018 Declaration between Lithuanian government, Orlen stipulates modernization, jobs