Lidl Latvija interested in construction of supermarket in Tukums, western Latvia

Lidl Latvija is interested in construction of a Lidl supermarket in Tukums, western Latvia, the Tukums local authority said, cites LETA.

In fall last year Lidl Latvija bought a land plot with the area of 15,444 square meters in Tukums and had made inquiries to the municipal officials about the possibility of building another access road to this territory.





Also, the company has requested technical regulations from the local water utility, Tukuma Udens, for construction of connections to the town's water supply and sewer system needed to operate a supermarket.





No official notification about the construction plans has been made to the Tukums Construction Board yet but it can also be filed later together with the minimum information about the planned construction.





As reported, MMS Property Solutions, the German-owned company supervising Lidl supermarket chain's entry into Latvia's market, changed its name to Lidl Latvija in March this year. Previously the company submitted to the Riga City Council plans for construction of stores in four locations in the Latvian capital Riga.