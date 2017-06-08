Lithuania's advertisement market grows 3.8% in 2017

The advertisement market in Lithuania widened by 3.8% to 111.2 million euros in 2017 year-on-year, Kantar TNS research company said in its annual research of the advertisement market on March 28th, cites LETA/BNS.

The country's advertisement market is expected to grow by 2.4% this year, reads the research.





"Growth in some media channels was last year largely driven by the boom of alcohol advertisement before the ban. The ban on alcohol advertisement has been specified by experts as the main reason that could halt the growth of the advertisement market this year," Giedre Juroniene, the head of media monitoring at Kantar TNS research company, said in the press release.





The annual increase in television advertisement was 2.7% to 50 million euros (45% of the market), while the volume of Internet banners went up by 12.2% to 20.2 million euros (18.2% of the market) and outdoor advertisement rose by 15.8% to 11 million euros (9.9% of the market).





Last year, the volume of radio ads increased by 10.1% to 9.8 million euros from 2016 (8.8% of the market), movie advertisement swelled by 10% to 1.1 million euros (1% of the market) and indoor advertisement jumped by 25% to 1 million euros (0.9% of the market).





Meanwhile, the volume of advertisement in magazines and newspapers shrank by respective 13.5% to 9.6 million euros and 6.6% to 8.5 million euros in 2017 year-on-year. Magazines last year accounted for 8.6% of the market, while newspapers took 7.6%.