Monday, 26.03.2018, 14:38
Jonass continues winning ways in Spain
26.03.2018
The defending MX2 champion Pauls Jonass (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team) continued his winning ways on Sunday as he won both races at the Motocross World Championship event in Spain, informs LETA.
Jonass has won six races of six this year, and is first in the overall standings with 150 points to his name.
Jonass' teammate Jorge Prado (Spain) was second and Thomas Kjer Olsen (Denmark) third yesterday. In the overall standings, Olsen is in second place with 120 points, while Prado is third with 105 points.
In the MXGP class, Antonio Cairoli (Italy) finished first on Sunday, Jeffrey Herlings (Netherlands) finished second and Clement Desalle (Belgium) third.
