Friday, 23.03.2018, 06:10
National Encyclopedia of Latvia to be issued in October
Work on the printed version, which will be issued to mark the 100th anniversary of Latvia, is nearing completion. Although the price of the encyclopedia has not yet been decided, Scerbinskis said that the encyclopedia should be "affordable".
After the digital version of the National Encyclopedia is launched, work will still continue as more different entries will be added on a regular basis. Working on the encyclopedia are seven editors, and over a hundred specialists are involved in analyzing and selecting content for the cyclopedia. In addition, several hundred authors have written more than 1,300 articles and drawn 1,500 illustrations for the encyclopedia.
The encyclopedia's online version will also be accessible from smartphones and tablet computers, added Scerbinskis.
