National Encyclopedia of Latvia to be issued in October

The printed version of the National Encyclopedia of Latvia will be issued on October 18, while the encyclopedia's online website will launch on December 18, the encyclopedia's editor in chief Valters Scerbinskis told a press conference on March 22nd, informs LETA.

Work on the printed version, which will be issued to mark the 100th anniversary of Latvia, is nearing completion. Although the price of the encyclopedia has not yet been decided, Scerbinskis said that the encyclopedia should be "affordable".





After the digital version of the National Encyclopedia is launched, work will still continue as more different entries will be added on a regular basis. Working on the encyclopedia are seven editors, and over a hundred specialists are involved in analyzing and selecting content for the cyclopedia. In addition, several hundred authors have written more than 1,300 articles and drawn 1,500 illustrations for the encyclopedia.





The encyclopedia's online version will also be accessible from smartphones and tablet computers, added Scerbinskis.