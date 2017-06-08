Number of visitors stayed at Latvian hotels grew by 10.8% in January

The number of nights spent by guests at Latvia’s hotels and other tourist facilities in the first month of 2018 grew by 10.8% against the same period last year to 294,900, writes LETA, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Bureau (CSB).

The number of nights spent by foreign guests in Latvia's hotels and other tourist facilities in January 2017 rose by 14.9% year-on-year to 207,100 in January 2018.





In January this year, the Latvian hotels and other tourist facilities received 149,300 guests, up 12.1% against the same period in 2017, while the number of foreign guests rose by 17% to 103,600.





In 2017 Latvian hotels and other tourist facilities received 2.577 million guests, up 11.9% from 2016, while the number of nights increased by 12.1% to 4.951 million.