February revenue of PRFoods up 117.5%

The unaudited consolidated sales revenue of the listed Estonian food group PRFoods in February 2018 was 7.6 million euros, bigger by 117.5% than in the same month a year ago, informs LETA/BNS.

Comparable sales revenue increased by 17.5% or 0.5 million euros, PRFoods told the stock exchange.





Most of the increase in comparable sales originated from a price increase for the products of PRFoods. The acquisition of John Ross Jr., Coln Valley and Trio Trading has increased group sales by 3.3 million euros and will further support the strategy of PRFoods of international growth and profitability.





Sales revenue increased by 0.3 million euros or 3.7% compared to pro forma sales revenue in February 2017. Pro forma sales revenue in February 2017 included all group companies.





In a breakdown by market, pro forma revenue was divided as follows: Finland 5.3 million euros, the U.K. 0.9 million euros, Latvia 0.6 million euros, Estonia 0.4 million euros and France 0.2 million euros. The remainder in the amount of 0.2 million euros was made up of exports to various countries.





The biggest increase compared to February 2017 was registered in the raw fish and fillets products group, which increased by 2.7 million euros or 155.1%. Revenue from the smoked products group increased by 1.3 million euros or 97.3% and revenue from the other fish product group increased by 0.1 million euros or 23.6%.