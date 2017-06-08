Estonia, Foodstuff, Good for Business, Markets and Companies
Fazer's revenue in Estonia moves up 2.1% in 2017
Last year turned out to be successful for the company in the Fazer Confectionery category, where growth was accelerated foremost by the stable sale of main trademarks and the successful launch of new Karl Fazer and Domino products. This year, the company will continue introducing new products on the Estonian market, Fazer said.
The company said that the previous year was also positive in the Fazer Bakery category -- new products helped strengthen Fazer's market position on a baked goods market that is showing a downward trend. The recently launched Juurika product line made the largest contribution to ensuring that Fazer's products made up 30% of the new products sale of the entire bakery market.
The operating profit of Fazer Group rose 2% on year to 92.1 million euros, while net profit also moved up 2% on year, to 72.1 million euros. The group employed 15,500 employees as at the end of 2017.
