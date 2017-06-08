Poland interested in oil exploration in Lithuania's territorial waters in Baltic Sea

Poland, whose oil company Lotos is already extracting oil in western Lithuania, is interested in exploring oil deposits in Lithuania's territorial waters in the Baltic Sea as well, the neighboring country's prime minister said on Friday in Vilnius.

"Yes, we do want to deepen our cooperation in gas transportation and oil exploration. (...) As for oil, we want to diversify our sources of supply," Mateusz Morawiecki said after a meeting of the prime ministers of the three Baltic countries and Poland.





Lithuanian Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis said that companies, including those from Poland, would be able to explore for oil in the Baltic Sea following the adoption of the necessary legal amendments.





"We have Polish-owned companies in Lithuania that are both exploring for oil and already extracting it. Once the laws are passed, these companies will be able to carry out that exploration in the Baltic Sea," he said.





Deputy Environment Minister Dalius Krinickas also told that Poland was interested in oil extraction in Lithuania's territorial waters.





"As far as we know, there is such interest. I can't say exactly by what companies, but questions are being asked as to when and how," the official said.





"There has been no such interest from other (countries). At the moment, Poland companies are showing interest," he added.





Lotos, one of Poland's largest oil groups, controls four oil production companies in Lithuania. It holds 100% of shares in Lotos-Geonafta, Manifoldas and Genciu Nafta and 50% of Minijos Nafta.





The government earlier this week gave the green light for starting oil exploration and production in the Lithuanian part of the Baltic Sea, but the move is yet to be approved by the Seimas.