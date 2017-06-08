Lithuania's transpmin expects navigation growth after decline in port fees

Lithuania's Transport and Communication Minister Rokas Masiulis expects that the reduced Klaipeda port fees will have a positive effect on navigation companies and the port by allowing to attract bigger flows of freight and passengers, as well as raise revenue, reports LETA/BNS.

According to preliminary calculations, the port should secure 156,000 euros in additional revenue per year.





At its meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet of ministers approved new port fees, with a lower tariff for freight and passenger ferries entering the port at least once a week. Up until now, the lower tariff was applied to ferries entering the port twice a week.





The new fees are expected to be attractive to new ferry lines, which had been loss-making for some time.





For instance, ro-ro type vessels entering the port once a week (up to eight times per year) will see the fee drop from 8,600 euros to 2,800 euros, while that for ro-pax vessels from 5,900 euros to 3,900 euros.