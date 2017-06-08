EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Port
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.03.2018, 22:48
Lithuania's transpmin expects navigation growth after decline in port fees
BC, Vilnius, 08.03.2018.Print version
Lithuania's Transport and Communication Minister Rokas Masiulis expects that the reduced Klaipeda port fees will have a positive effect on navigation companies and the port by allowing to attract bigger flows of freight and passengers, as well as raise revenue, reports LETA/BNS.
According to preliminary calculations, the port should secure 156,000 euros in additional revenue per year.
At its meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet of ministers approved new port fees, with a lower tariff for freight and passenger ferries entering the port at least once a week. Up until now, the lower tariff was applied to ferries entering the port twice a week.
The new fees are expected to be attractive to new ferry lines, which had been loss-making for some time.
For instance, ro-ro type vessels entering the port once a week (up to eight times per year) will see the fee drop from 8,600 euros to 2,800 euros, while that for ro-pax vessels from 5,900 euros to 3,900 euros.
Other articles:
- 08.03.2018 Estonian, Finnish e-commerce companies Hansapost, Hobby Hall merge
- 08.03.2018 Вкус Франции в Риге представят 14 латвийских ресторанов
- 08.03.2018 EU to allot EUR 27.6 mln for improving public buildings' energy efficiency in Latvia
- 08.03.2018 ECB to ask European Court of Justice to clarify situation with restrictions imposed on Rimsevics
- 08.03.2018 Cargo vessel in distress near Gogland island not at risk of fuel leak
- 08.03.2018 Минфин Эстонии подозревает концерн Hkscan в уклонении от налогов
- 08.03.2018 Клайпеда снижает портовые сборы для паромов
- 08.03.2018 Hansapost и Hobby Hall объединились
- 08.03.2018 SES Networks Announces Partnerships for Groundbreaking O3b mPOWER Customer Edge Terminals
- 08.03.2018 Еврокомиссия: Литве следует увеличивать инвестиции в человеческий капитал