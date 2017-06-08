EU to allot EUR 27.6 mln for improving public buildings' energy efficiency in Latvia

The Central Finance and Contracting Agency (CFCA) is inviting bids for improving public buildings' energy efficiency, a project supported by the European Regional Development Fund, the CFCA informed LETA.

The ERDF will make EUR 27,631,470 million available for the project from the European Union funds. State funding for the project will be EUR 4,876,142.





The funding is meant for improving energy efficiency in a total of 38 public buildings, for instance, Riga Eastern Clinical University Hospital, which will receive EUR 2.55 mln from the ERDF, Riga Circus - also EUR 2.55 mln, Valmiera Drama Theater - EUR 3.2 mln, as well as Daile Theater, Latvian Puppet Theater, Daugava Sports Center, a number of educational institutions, and others.





The CFCA will be accepting bids until the end of 2019, and energy efficiency improvements in public buildings will have to be carried out by November 2022.