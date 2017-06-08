Economics, Good for Business, Lithuania, Rating
Standard & Poor's improves Lithuania's credit rating
The international credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has given a positive mark to Lithuania's fiscal policies and economic growth outlook, revising the its outlook to the country's credit rating,reports LETA/BNS.
The Lithuanian Finance Ministry said the long-term credit
rating was upgraded from A- to A, while the short-term rating was moved up from
A-2 to A-1. The agency's long-term rating outlook remains stable.
"The rating proves once again that we are managing our
public finances in a responsible manner and conducting efficient fiscal
policies, thus making Lithuania more credible on the global arena,"
Finance Minister Vilius Sapoka said in a press release.
Another international agency, Fitch Ratings, in the end of
February has affirmed Lithuania's long-term rating at A-, with a stable
outlook.
Moody's has granted Lithuania a long-term credit rating of
A3 with a stable outlook.
