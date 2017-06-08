Melbardis and Strenga win first medal for Latvia at Winter Olympics

Latvian bobsleigh pilot Oskars Melbardis and brakeman Janis Strenga on Monday won bronze in two-man bobsleigh event at the 2018 Winter Olympics, finishing just 0.05 seconds behind the first place, informs LETA.

Photo: twitter.com

This is Latvia's first medal at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.





The other Latvian team, Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis finished in ninth place.





The German team of Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis shared first place with Canada's Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz with identical times after Heat 4.





Before the decisive Heat 4, the Latvian team was in fourth place.