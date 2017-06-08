Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Turnover of Latvia’s Forevers rose by 10% in 2017
Forevers, therefore, also
revised the end prices of its products.
The company’s board member Andrejs
Zdans said that his forecasts for this year are very cautious. "Even
though the food product industry is recovering, my forecast for this year are
very cautious. The market situation is changing, therefore it is important to
make quick and flexible decisions. Of course, we are glad that our store chain
is winning a stable position in the market. The sum of the average purchase is
also growing. Still, I am concerned about the country’s overall economic
development, insufficient investments," he said.
Zdans said that the demographic situation also toughens the competition in
Latvia – the reducing number of residents increases the fight for every
customer. The situation is also negatively affected by the African swine fever,
reducing the supply of pork in the market.
As reported, in 2016, Forevers
generated EUR 31.686 million in sales, up 5.2% from a year ago, while the
company's profit rose by 4.6% to EUR 1.5 million.
Forevers was registered in
Riga in 1996, the company's share capital is EUR 1.3 million. The company has a
production facility in Riga and branches in Jekabpils and Saldus. The company
makes sausages, smoked meat and fresh meat.
Zdans is the sole owner of Forevers.
