Tuesday, 13.02.2018, 20:21
Another two US firms eye Lithuania
BC, Vilnius, 13.02.2018.
Another two US companies are eyeing Lithuania as a possible investment location: the health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield considers setting up a service center here and the engineering infrastructure company Parsons is interested in national defense projects, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on February 13th, cites LETA/BNS.
The medical expenses insurance system Blue
Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) is made up of 36 insurance companies with 106
million customers in all 50 US states.
Parsons' representatives visited Lithuania two years ago, but the company
has no projects in Lithuania yet.
Ten large companies from the US are expected to make an exploratory visit
to Lithuania on Feb. 28 to Mar 1. According to unconfirmed information, a new
development project by Intermedix may
be unveiled during that mission.
