Friday, 09.02.2018, 17:48
Net profit of Estonian Nordecon totals EUR 1.7 mln in 2017
Nordecon Group ended the year with a gross profit of 8.7 million euros, while gross
profit in 2016 totaled approximately 11 million euros. The company's gross
margin was 3.8% in 2017, while the margin stood at 6% in 2016. The weakening of
the gross margin resulted mainly from the buildings segment where gross margin
dropped to 4.0%, compared to 7.5% in 2016. Above all, the year-on-year decrease
in gross margin was attributable to growth in input prices, particularly
materials and labor, Nordecon told
the stock exchange.
The company said that its performance is increasingly influenced by the
insufficient availability of skilled labor and, consequently, the shortage of
subcontractors in the building construction segment. In particular, this
applies to housing construction, where the number of assets being built is high
for the Estonian market. The situation enables subcontractors to raise their
prices, which puts pressure on general contractors' profit margins. The decline
in the group's gross margin is also attributable to the loss of the Swedish
subsidiary that incurred some interior work costs in the final stage of its
first construction contract which could not be sufficiently accurately
estimated in the new market.
The sales revenue of the group rose approximately 26.2% on year to 231.3
million euros in 2017. Although revenues increased in both the buildings and
the infrastructure segment, the main growth driver was the buildings segment
where growth was underpinned by a rise in the volume of contracts secured from
the private sector.
In 2017, Nordecon earned around 6%
of its revenue outside Estonia, compared with 7% in 2016. In terms of foreign
markets, the strongest revenue contributor was Sweden where the company
provided general contractor's services under three contracts. The share of
Ukrainian revenues remained stable. In Ukraine, the company is providing
general contractor's services under three building construction contracts and
one infrastructure construction contract. Nordecon's
Finnish revenues resulted from concrete works in the building construction
segment.
At the beginning of the year, Nordecon
finalized the merger of two subsidiaries engaged in the infrastructure
business, Jarva Teed AS and Hiiu Teed OU, and Nordecon AS's road maintenance and machinery division. The
restructuring, undertaken to streamline the company's infrastructure operations
and increase the group's overall competitiveness, has justified itself and
helped the infrastructure segment improve its profitability and deliver revenue
growth, Nordecon said.
Despite stiff competition and the continuing rise in input prices, the
company expects that in 2018 the group's profitability will improve compared to
2017. Nordecon said it strives to
maintain the revenues of its operating segments in balance as this helps
disperse risks and provides better opportunities for continuing construction
operations in more challenging circumstances, for example when the operating
volumes of a sub-segment decline sharply.
The performance of the infrastructure segment improved compared to 2016,
its gross margin rising to 4.1% compared to 3.9% in 2016. Administrative
expenses for 2017 totaled 6.9 million euros compared to 6.1 million euros in
2016. Compared to 2016, administrative expenses grew substantially, mainly
through the termination benefits paid to two members of the board of Nordecon AS that stepped down and the
council's decision to increase the number of the company's board members.
The aim of the group is to keep administrative expenses below the target
ceiling of 4% of revenue. The ratio of administrative expenses to revenue was 3%
in 2017 compared to 3.3% the year before. Operating profit for 2017 amounted to
1.1 million euros, compared to 4.2 million euros in 2016. EBITDA amounted to
3.1 million euros, compared to 6.1 million euros in 2016.
Finance income for the year amounted to 2.9 million euros. A significant
share of finance income resulted from the sale of investments in the joint
venture Unigate OU and the subsidiaries Paekalda 2 OU, Paekalda 3 OU, Paekalda
7 OU and Paekalda 9 OU, which generated a gain of 2.5 million euros.
Net profit was also influenced by the write-down of loans related to two
Ukrainian real estate development projects by 448,000 euros, recognized in the
fourth quarter within finance costs. The investments were written down in
connection with the weakening of the hryvnia.
The group's net profit amounted to 1.7 million euros, of which net profit
attributable to owners of the parent, Nordecon
AS, was approximately 1.4 million euros.
