Construction, Estonia, Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.02.2018, 17:10
Revenue of Merko Ehitus up to EUR 317.6 mln in 2017
"The group's revenue increased mostly because of the growth in
construction contracts concluded with private sector customers in the last two
years. The sales revenue increased on all of group's home markets – in Estonia,
Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. The net profit exceeded management expectations
set a year ago, but it should be noted that such a strong quarterly result is
not usual. A number of positive factors supported the growth of profit in the
last quarter of the year, including real estate transactions of a one-time
nature in the fourth quarter, the preparations for which spanned a longer
period. Also, a large share of the apartments sold coincided with the last
quarter, as did an improvement in the profitability of several
projects," chairman of the management board of Merko Ehitus Andres Trink
said in a press release.
"However, the profitability of providing construction services to
customers is under pressure, as the construction market is still facing challenges
in the rise of input prices and the lack of design development and
subcontracting resources. Above all, this has an effect on the profitability of
the general contracting construction companies, increases contractual risk and
forces to continuously seek greater internal efficiency. This year, the
volume of new orders for road and engineering works fell short of the
management's expectations and as a whole, we were unable to compete with the
prices bid at public procurements," Trink said.
Merko Ehitus sold 106 apartments in the fourth quarter and 392 apartments over the
course of 12 months, the revenue figures were 13.3 million euros and
47.1 million euros without VAT, respectively. In 2017, Merko companies
launched the construction of around 500 new apartments and invested 48 million
euros into the development projects launched this year and projects already in
progress. In addition, the group acquired new immovable properties in the
amount of approximately 9 million euros.
"The apartment market in the Baltics has generally been good, although
the supply of new apartments on the market has grown and a stabilization of the
number of sales transactions has been seen for some time now. In the
management's assessment, we cannot be satisfied with the pace at which building
permits and planning documents are processed, as this is keeping the Merko
group from bringing more development projects to market faster. Demand for
Merko apartments is strong. Apartment development is a central business line
for Merko Ehitus and depending on
obtaining building permits, Merko Ehitus
plans to invest more than 50 million euros into this area in
2018," Trink said.
Merko Ehitus in the fourth quarter of 2017 posted a revenue of 103 million euros, while
EBITDA totaled 11.2 million euros, profit before taxes was 10.6 million
euros and net profit 8.1 million euros.
Sales revenue in 2017 was 317.6 million euros, EBITDA was 22.2 million
euros, profit before taxes was 18.8 million euros and net profit totaled 14.7
million euros. In the 12 months of 2017, the group entered into new contracts
with a total volume of 335 million euros and 31 million euros in the fourth
quarter, including the 21 Toom-Kuninga apartment building, Viimsi State
Gymnasium and Tallink office building in Estonia, as well as performance of
additional works on the Z-Towers complex in Latvia.
As of 31 December 2017, Merko Ehitus
had a secured order-book of 344.4 million euros compared to 269.6 million euros
in the same period of the previous year.
Among larger projects in progress in the fourth quarter in Estonia were the
construction of the T1 Mall of Tallinn shopping center, the Maakri Kvartal
business complex, Opiku Maja's building B, the Noblessner residential quarter,
22 Parnu Road office building, expansion of the Wendre production facility, and
the embassy of the People's Republic of China. In Latvia, the larger projects
in progress were the Akropole and Alfa shopping centers, the Z-Towers complex
and the Ventspils music school and concert hall. In Lithuania, larger projects
included the Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva expansion, the Philip Morris plant, and
the Rinktines Urban development project. In Norway, the biggest projects in
progress in the fourth quarter were the addition to the Blakstad hospital
building and 8 Akersgata office building in Oslo.
As discussed with the supervisory board, the management board proposes to
pay 17.7 million euros or 1.0 euros per share in dividends to shareholders
at the expense of retained earnings, with the dividend rate for 2017 thus
amounting to 120%. The management board bases the proposal to pay dividends
more than the last year's earnings and above that of the dividend policy rate
mainly on the rather high equity level of the group, and modest debt level. In
the light of low margins in the construction services segment, which limits the
group's profitability and return on equity, one of the group's goals is to make
the usage of shareholders' capital more efficient. The group continues to
invest in apartment development.
"We have decided not to increase the equity of Merko Ehitus, but to moderately decrease it as the company in the
given market situation is too well capitalized. We are planning a 10-12%
increase in investments in apartment construction and at the same time we are
reducing the volume of unprofitable tender works, which meaninglessly involve
the company's human and financial capital," chairman of the
supervisory board of Merko Ehitus
Toomas Annus said.
- 08.02.2018 Riga airport shows 20% increase of passengers, 90% rise in cargos in January
- 08.02.2018 Aggregate value of real estate transactions was EUR 3.5 bln in 2017 in Estonia
- 08.02.2018 Rates for some deposits in USD will be raised in Rietumu Bank
- 08.02.2018 Рига-2030: где и как будут жить горожане?
- 08.02.2018 Литовский блокчейн-стартап WePower привлек 40 млн. долларов
- 08.02.2018 В Литве создан кластер деревообработки на 0,5 млрд. евро
- 08.02.2018 На судах Tallink установят сенсоры IoT
- 08.02.2018 Foreign tourists spent EUR 1.2 bln in Estonia in 2017
- 08.02.2018 В Эстонии привяжут штрафы за нарушение ПДД к уровню доходов
- 08.02.2018 Литовская Euroapotheca инвестирует в аптечную сеть в Швеции 300 млн. евро