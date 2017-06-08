Construction, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
UPB holding achieves EUR 150 mln in turnover in 2017
The company's preliminary profit has not yet been calculated. In 2018, UPB anticipates its turnover to increase
more than 10%, said Rosicka.
Last year, UPB Group companies
developed new products with higher added value, which combined several
constructions into a single product to make it faster for construction
companies to construct new buildings. UPB
is also involved in several research and development projects together with the
Riga Technical University.
Some of the major achievements for UPB
last year include designing metal and reinforced concrete structures for a
28-story office building in Stockholm by UPB
engineers, signing a contract worth more than EUR 20 million on construction of
a part of a student village on a foreign market, while the major projects in
Latvia included construction of the IKEA shopping center and part of the
Liepaja Olympic Center.
UPB engineering
office in Belarus was expanded last year, it now has a team of 11 working on
several foreign projects. A UPB
subsidiary will be set up in Lithuania in the near future.
UPB holding's
consolidated turnover in 2016 amounted to EUR 147 million. UPB is one of the leading industrial corporations in Latvia that
has been operating on Latvian and foreign markets for 26 years now.
