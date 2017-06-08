Energy, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania
GIPL project making progress in Poland
At the end of January, the Polish company said it had signed a contract with Pangaz, which will prepare a blueprint of the 153-km southern stretch of the pipeline by the end of 2019.
Poland said in September of 2016 that, due to
environmental requirements, it was planning to change the route of its section
of the pipeline and move the starting point from the Rembelszczyzna compressor
station to the Holowczyce compressor station, which is near the border with
Belarus and is closer to Lithuania.
The 185-km northern part of the GIPL in Poland will be
built in accordance to the earlier plan, with no changes planned in the route.
In Lithuania, the GIPL will stretch 177 km. Earlier
calculations were that the GIPL project would cost 558 million euros in total,
including 136 million euros in Lithuania.
The project should be completed by the end of 2021.
