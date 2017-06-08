Lidl developer planning 4 construction projects in Riga

MMS Property Solutions, the company supervising Lidl supermarket chain's entry into Latvia's market, has submitted four construction projects to the Riga City Council, Edgars Butans from the municipality's construction board, told LETA.

Riga Vice Mayor Andris Ameriks (Honor to Serve Riga) previously told Radio SWH that, according to what he knew, there were five potential locations for Lidl stores in Riga - on Dzelzavas, Lubanas, Eizensteina, Anninmuizas streets and Anninmuizas Boulevard. The Construction Board has so far supported just two projects, at 75b Dzelzavas Street and 8Q Anninmuizas Street.

A company that submits a construction project to the Construction Board does not also have to inform the authority what store will be built at the location indicated. "We don't know if, after a particular supermarket construction project is approved, a Rimi, Lidl or some other store will be built there," said Butans.

LETA has been unable to get in touch with MMS Property Solutions to find out about its construction plans.

Neatkariga newspaper reported recently that MMS Property Solutions had also bought a land plot in Liepaja and inquired about development opportunities in Jurmala.

MMS Property Solutions belongs to German company CE - Beteiligungs-GmbH, the owner of Lidl Lietuva and the now-defunct Lidl Latvija.