Latvia, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.02.2018, 15:09
Lidl developer planning 4 construction projects in Riga
Riga Vice Mayor Andris Ameriks
(Honor to Serve Riga) previously told Radio SWH that, according to what he
knew, there were five potential locations for Lidl stores in Riga - on Dzelzavas, Lubanas, Eizensteina,
Anninmuizas streets and Anninmuizas Boulevard. The Construction Board has so
far supported just two projects, at 75b Dzelzavas Street and 8Q Anninmuizas
Street.
A company that submits a construction project to the Construction Board
does not also have to inform the authority what store will be built at the
location indicated. "We don't know if, after a particular supermarket
construction project is approved, a Rimi, Lidl
or some other store will be built there," said Butans.
LETA has been unable
to get in touch with MMS Property Solutions to find out about its construction
plans.
Neatkariga newspaper reported recently that MMS Property Solutions had also
bought a land plot in Liepaja and inquired about development opportunities in
Jurmala.
MMS Property Solutions belongs to German company CE - Beteiligungs-GmbH, the owner of Lidl Lietuva and the
now-defunct Lidl Latvija.
