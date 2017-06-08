Financial Services, Good for Business, Latvia, Loan, Real Estate
SEB issues EUR 1.3 mln loan for renovation of 7 apartment buildings in Liepaja
The
apartment building renovation projects are co-financed by Development Finance
Institution Altum that covers 50% of the projects' eligible costs. All seven
apartment building insulation projects will be implemented during this year,
said Panke.
The bank is also cooperating with Liepajas Namu Apsaimniekotajs on several more building renovation projects.
During the previous European Union funding period, 21
buildings managed by Liepajas Namu
Apsaimniekotajs were renovated,
said Liepajas Namu Apsaimniekotajs board member Artis Rimma, adding that his company was
looking forward to successful cooperation with SEB Banka in the future.
SEB Banka board
member Arnis Skapars said that Liepaja was undeniably the leading
city in Latvia in terms of building insulation, and several dozens of building
insulation projects will be implemented in the city in the next few years.
According to Ingus Salmins, head of Altum's Energy
Efficiency Programs Department, renovation of apartment buildings is gaining
momentum across Latvia, and Altum has received over 300 building renovation
applications from all over Latvia. Utility bills for tenants in renovated
buildings decrease by up to 50%, added Salmins.
Altum covers up to 50% of apartment building
renovation projects' cost. Altum will make available EUR 166 million for
improving apartment buildings' insulation by 2023, which will be enough to
renovate approximately 1,700 buildings.
