EU – Baltic States, Forum, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 31.01.2018, 11:57
Latvia's Kemeri National Park re-awarded European Charter for Sustainable Tourism
|BC's photo.
The Latvian
Minister for Environment and Regional Development, Kaspars Gerhards, will hand the European Charter for Sustainable
Tourism in Protected Areas certificate, to Juris
Jatnieks, Director General of the Nature Conservation Agency, in a ceremony
on February 1.
Good practices in cooperation between national parks
and businesses will be presented during the event, and business representatives
will speak about the business development opportunities in the protected areas.
Through awarding the European Charter for Sustainable
Tourism in Protected Areas, EUROPARC seeks to safeguard cultural and natural
values by stimulating quality sustainable tourism, engendering partnerships to
support local livelihoods, increase awareness of the need for sustainability,
and promote international cooperation.
The Kemeri National Park was first awarded the
certificate in 2012 but the compliance with the charter has to be re-evaluated
every five years.
The Kemeri National Park was founded in 1997. With the
area of more than 38,000 hectares, it is the third largest national park in
Latvia and the only territory in Latvia that has been awarded the European
Charter for Sustainable Tourism in Protected Areas.
- 31.01.2018 Tallinn must hold procurement for contract to operate sightseeing train
- 31.01.2018 Польша призвала США ввести санкции против "Северного потока – 2"
- 31.01.2018 Lithuania's exports jump 17.3% in 2017, imports up 16.3%
- 31.01.2018 "Украинское" ограбление латвийского Privatbank
- 31.01.2018 RER plant to increase energy efficiency with help of EU financing
- 31.01.2018 Latvia-Belarus memorandum of understanding on economic issues approved
- 31.01.2018 Концентрация радона в общественных зданиях Риги не превышает нормы
- 31.01.2018 airBaltic continues expansion in Tallinn
- 31.01.2018 В 2018 году ВВП Латвии может вырасти на 4,2%
- 31.01.2018 Apranga учредила компанию по управлению магазинами Oysho