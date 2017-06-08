Baltic, Good for Business, Latvia, Port
Baltic ports raise cargo turnover by 2.4% in 2017
Of all cargos handled by the Baltic ports last year, 41.4% were reloaded in Latvia, 35.4% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.
Compared to 2016, cargo turnover dropped in Latvian ports and rose in Lithuanian and Estonian ports.
The Latvian ports saw their cargo turnover decline 2%, or 1.239 million tons, to 61.877 million tons in 2017.
Meanwhile, the ports of Lithuania raised their cargo turnover by 7.3%, or 3.613 million tons, to 52.912 million tons, and the Estonian ports reloaded 34.781 million tons of cargo during the year, up 3.6%, or 1.194 million tons from 2016.
The Lithuanian port of Klaipeda led other Baltic ports by cargo turnover in 2017, as it reloaded 43.17 million tons, up 7.6% from 2016.
The Freeport of Riga was in second place with 33.675 million tons of cargo reloaded in 2017, down 9.2% year-on-year, and another Latvian port, Ventspils, was third with 20.035 million tons, which was a 6.5% rise from 2016.
In 2016, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 145.943 million tons of cargo, down 2.8% or 4.196 million tons from 2015. Of the total cargo turnover in Baltic ports last year, 43.2% were handled in Latvia, 33.8% in Lithuania and 23% in Estonia.
