President: Narva could become Estonia's next success story
"Narva's qualifications and potential are actually impressive. It is
located on the crossroads of cultures and narratives -- such places have stood
out throughout history with their creativity and resourcefulness,"
Kaljulaid said in a speech. "Narva will be Estonia's next great success
story. It is Estonia's third-largest city. It is time."
According to Kaljulaid, it is good that there is competition for the
position and both Narva and Tartu are running to become the European Capital of
Culture. "I would be glad either way, no matter who wins," she said,
adding that preparations are as important as getting the title.
Kaljulaid pointed out that Narva has changed a lot over the years and the
city already has so many great initiatives without which running to become the
European Capital of Culture would be out of the question.
The head of state called on Narva residents, entrepreneurs, young people
and pensioners, the city's authorities and the civil society to together use
the opportunities that running for the title presents.
Three European cities will hold the title of Capital of Culture in 2024 --
one from Austria, one from Estonia and one from a member state of the European
Free Trade Association or an EU candidate country or a potential candidate
country. The Estonian cities that have announced their candidacy are Narva and
the southern regional capital Tartu. The winner will be announced in the fall
of 2019.
