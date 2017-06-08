EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
Riga nominated for European Best Destination 2018 title
The European Best Destination will be selected in an online vote at www.europeanbestdestination.com. The vote will last for three weeks from January 18 until February 8. Everybody can participate in the vote, casting their vote once a week from one device.
This year, 20 European cities have been nominated for the European Best Destination: Riga, Wroclaw, Lisbon, Vienna, London, Athens, Milan, Prague, Budapest, Paris, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Kotor, Edinburgh, Hvar island, Berlin, Barcelona, Brussels, Colmar and Bohinj.
“Nomination for the European Best Destination is an instrument for the city to attract a larger number of tourists. The title brings along not only economic benefits, attracting new tourists to the destination, but also provides considerable publicity on the media, and its value is more than tens of millions of euros. In the voting campaign we have addressed also several significant partners – the Tourism Department of the Latvian Investment and Development Agency, the Latvian Institute, national carrier airBaltic and others,” said Vita Jermolovica.
