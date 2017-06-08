EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Wednesday, 17.01.2018, 14:59
Sweden's Benify coming to Lithuania
Vilnius, 17.01.2018.
Benify, the Swedish developer of benefit and compensation management tools for businesses, is coming to Lithuania, reports LETA/BNS.
On Monday, Benify registered a
company titled Benify Operations,
with Nils Markus Kullendorff, one of
Benify founders and CEO, specified as
the top executive.
According to data provided to the Center of Registers, Benify Operations has
offices in Great Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Norway, Finland and
Denmark.
The Swedish company offers customized benefit and compensation tools, as
well as other tools for human resources specialists.
