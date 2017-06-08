Sweden's Benify coming to Lithuania

Benify, the Swedish developer of benefit and compensation management tools for businesses, is coming to Lithuania, reports LETA/BNS.

On Monday, Benify registered a company titled Benify Operations, with Nils Markus Kullendorff, one of Benify founders and CEO, specified as the top executive.

According to data provided to the Center of Registers, Benify Operations has offices in Great Britain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Norway, Finland and Denmark.

The Swedish company offers customized benefit and compensation tools, as well as other tools for human resources specialists.