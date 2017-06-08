Clean R plans to build new plant in Riga for processing plastic bags

Waste management company Clean R is planning to build a plant in Riga that will recycle plastic bags to produce plastic granules, Latvijas Avize newspaper wrote on January 16th, cites LETA.

The company's board member Guntars Levics tells the newspaper that the new plant would mostly recycle plastic bags and sheets, as well as hard plastic other than PET bottles. On December 29, 2017 Clean R signed a co-financing agreement with the Central Finance and Contracting Agency, according to which European Union's Cohesion Fund would cover 35% of the total cost of the project.





The plant will be located in Riga, it is estimated to produce 10,000 tons of plastic granules annually. Clean R is already collecting part of waste to be recycled at the new plant, which is sold to recycling companies, most of which operate in other countries.





As reported, Clean R sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 32.397 million, up 56.3% from 2015, while profit dropped 2.6% to EUR 1.683 million, according to Firmas.lv.





Waste and environment management company Clean R employs more than 1,300 people and has over 30,000 customers. The company (formerly L&T) was established in 2004, its share capital is EUR 1.2 million. Clean R is fully owned by Vides Investicijas.