Nights spent by guests at Latvia's hotels rose by 12.1% in January-November

The number of nights spent by guests at Latvia’s hotels and other tourist facilities in the first 11 months of 2017 grew by 12.1% against the same period last year to 4.624 million, writes LETA, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Bureau (CSB).

The number of nights spent by foreign guests in Latvia's hotels and other tourist facilities in the first 11 months of 2017 rose by 11.7% year-on-year to 3.179 million in January-November.

In January-November last year, the Latvian hotels and other tourist facilities received 2.402 million guests, up 11.6% against the same period in 2016 when they saw the number of guests grow 12.6% to 1.659 million.

According to the CSB data, the highest number of guests came from Russia (219,000), Germany (199,900), Lithuania (167,200), Estonia (146,500) and Finland (107,100). The number of guests from Russia increased by 14.5%, from Germany – by 10.2%, from Lithuania – by 13.6%, from Estonia – by 10.1%, and from Finland – by 14.1%.

In 2016, Latvian hotels and other tourist facilities received 2.304 million guests, up 7.7% from 2015, while the number of nights increased by 7.5% to 4.417 million.