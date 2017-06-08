Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
Nights spent by guests at Latvia's hotels rose by 12.1% in January-November
The number of nights spent by foreign guests in Latvia's hotels and other
tourist facilities in the first 11 months of 2017 rose by 11.7% year-on-year to
3.179 million in January-November.
In January-November last year, the Latvian hotels and other tourist
facilities received 2.402 million guests, up 11.6% against the same period in
2016 when they saw the number of guests grow 12.6% to 1.659 million.
According to the CSB data, the highest number of guests came from Russia
(219,000), Germany (199,900), Lithuania (167,200), Estonia (146,500) and
Finland (107,100). The number of guests from Russia increased by 14.5%, from
Germany – by 10.2%, from Lithuania – by 13.6%, from Estonia – by 10.1%, and
from Finland – by 14.1%.
In 2016, Latvian hotels and other tourist facilities received 2.304 million
guests, up 7.7% from 2015, while the number of nights increased by 7.5% to
4.417 million.
