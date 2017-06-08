Baltic States – CIS, Culture, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate
Belarusian Culture Center planned in historic wooden house in Vilnius
The unique adaptation of the 19 thcentury building on Polocko Street would allow the municipality to seek support from a joint Lithuania-Belarus program. Reconstruction of the building would cost up to 700,000 euros. Furthermore, establishing of the center would need a go-ahead from the Belarusian government.
Vilnius council member Liutauras Stoskos, the initiator of the idea, says the building was "virtually the most beautiful example of wooden architecture remaining in Vilnius," however, money has not been found for its renovation yet. In his words, founding a Belarusian cultural center in the building is a good idea, as the building is on Polocko Street, the residents had connections to the Belarusian culture and the street was directed towards Polotsk.
The renovation bid will be discussed by the municipal council later this week.
