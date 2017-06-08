EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Real Estate, Tourism
Marriott International to open the AC Hotel Riga in 2019
A representative of Legendhotels,
which will be operating the AC Hotel Riga, informed LETA that today the Albert
Hotel is closing down for renovation which will be carried out by the owner of
the hotel Vastint Latvia.
After the renovation, the AC Hotel Riga will have 239 rooms. Its facilities
will include a conference center, a lounge, a restaurant and a fitness center.
Operator Legendhotels Latvija has
signed a 20-year franchise agreement with Marriott International and will start
operating the new hotel from 2019.
AC Hotels were created by Spanish hotelier Antonio Catalan, who founded the brand in 1998 and grew it into one
of the most well-respected hotel brands in Spain. Following its success in
Europe, a joint venture was formed with Marriott International in 2011, which
launched AC Hotels by Marriott globally into France, Italy, Portugal, Denmark
and the U.S.
