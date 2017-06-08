Marriott International to open the AC Hotel Riga in 2019

In 2019, the international hotel group Mariott International plans to open the AC Hotel Riga is the building that currently houses the Albert Hotel, informs LETA.

A representative of Legendhotels, which will be operating the AC Hotel Riga, informed LETA that today the Albert Hotel is closing down for renovation which will be carried out by the owner of the hotel Vastint Latvia.

After the renovation, the AC Hotel Riga will have 239 rooms. Its facilities will include a conference center, a lounge, a restaurant and a fitness center. Operator Legendhotels Latvija has signed a 20-year franchise agreement with Marriott International and will start operating the new hotel from 2019.

AC Hotels were created by Spanish hotelier Antonio Catalan, who founded the brand in 1998 and grew it into one of the most well-respected hotel brands in Spain. Following its success in Europe, a joint venture was formed with Marriott International in 2011, which launched AC Hotels by Marriott globally into France, Italy, Portugal, Denmark and the U.S.