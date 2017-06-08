Baltic States – CIS, EU – Baltic States, Good for Business, Latvia, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Saturday, 13.01.2018, 00:02
Number of tourists in Riga for New Year higher in 2017
BC, Riga, 12.01.2018.Print version
The number of tourists in Riga for New Year 2018 was higher than a year ago, said Santa Graikste, the executive director of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Latvia (LVRA), cites LETA.
She said that the number of tourists visiting Riga for Christmas was lower
than for New Year, and starting from December 28 until the first week of
January hotels in Riga and Jurmala were full.
"Tourists from Russia are still dominating, but we see more and more
tourists from other neighboring countries – Estonia and Lithuania. The number
of tourists from Germany and Scandinavia is also growing," she said.
Tourists not only choose four- and five-star hotels in the center of Riga,
but also appreciate the service of hotels outside the Riga center and budget
hotels.
LVRA is an organization that unites hotels, guest houses, motels and
restaurants for a professional cooperation. The association, founded in 1993, now has
more than 200 members.
Other articles:
- 12.01.2018 Грузооборот латвийских портов в прошлом году упал на 2%
- 12.01.2018 Литовская Vilpra расширяется на страны Балтии
- 12.01.2018 В 2017 году грузоперевозки по латвийской железной дороге сократились на 8,4%
- 12.01.2018 Freeport of Riga ready for ice navigation
- 12.01.2018 Overkill Ventures вместе с Lattelecom и Accelerace инвестируют в 50 европейских стартапов
- 12.01.2018 В Литву запрещен въезд 49 россиянам на основании "Закона Магнитского"
- 12.01.2018 Main demographic indicators 2017 in Lithuania
- 12.01.2018 Tallinn Airport passenger numbers hit record 2.6 mln
- 12.01.2018 Maxima leaves Latvian Association of Food Retailers
- 12.01.2018 63% Latvia's large companies plan to keep number of jobs unchanged