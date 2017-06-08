Number of tourists in Riga for New Year higher in 2017

The number of tourists in Riga for New Year 2018 was higher than a year ago, said Santa Graikste, the executive director of the Association of Hotels and Restaurants of Latvia (LVRA), cites LETA.

She said that the number of tourists visiting Riga for Christmas was lower than for New Year, and starting from December 28 until the first week of January hotels in Riga and Jurmala were full.

"Tourists from Russia are still dominating, but we see more and more tourists from other neighboring countries – Estonia and Lithuania. The number of tourists from Germany and Scandinavia is also growing," she said.

Tourists not only choose four- and five-star hotels in the center of Riga, but also appreciate the service of hotels outside the Riga center and budget hotels.

LVRA is an organization that unites hotels, guest houses, motels and restaurants for a professional cooperation. The association, founded in 1993, now has more than 200 members.