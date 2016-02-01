Foodstuff, Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Poultry farm Kekava's turnover rises 11.2% in 2016-2017 FY
On the other hand, the company's losses rose 1.5 times to EUR 694,942.
Putnu Fabrika Kekava's management report states that the company produced 31.5 tons of chicken
meat last financial year, as compared to 28.4 tons in the 2015-2016 financial
year. The company's management points out that last financial year was
comparatively stable for the poultry industry - there were no substantial
changes in poultry feed component prices and prices of energy resources, while
demand for poultry on the company's main markets remained steady or slightly
increased.
Last financial year, the company continued investing in maintenance and
modernization of equipment and technological procedures. The company completed
reconstruction of six coops with support from the European Agricultural Fund
for Rural Development. New equipment for sausage production was set up, as well
as new refrigerators and meat grinders. Total investments amounted to EUR 4
million last financial year.
Putnu Fabrika Kekava's main goals for the 2017-2018 financial year include continuing its
investment projects, improving production efficiency and product quality.
Kekava Poultry Farm was
founded in 1991, the company's share capital is EUR 18,928,084. Lithuania's Linas Agro Group holds 87% of the
company's shares.
